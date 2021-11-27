Karol G Recovering After Falling Down Stairs During Miami Concert

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News November 27, 2021 2:20 PM By Peter Helman

Karol G Recovering After Falling Down Stairs During Miami Concert

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News November 27, 2021 2:20 PM By Peter Helman

Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G is recovering after falling down stairs onstage during her concert at the FTX Arena in Miami last night, the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reports. When one of her backup dancers came to help her, she got right back up and continued the performance.

“All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” Karol G said (in Spanish) later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect.” Watch some clips from the concert below.

https://twitter.com/elcuaracom/status/1464458343838367750

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Joyride”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    24 hours ago

    Brian May Blasts Brit Awards For Adopting Gender-Neutral Categories, Says Queen Would Not Be Woke Enough Today: “We Would Have To Have A Trans Person”

    1 day ago

    Here Are The 2022 Grammy Nominations

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest