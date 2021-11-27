Karol G Recovering After Falling Down Stairs During Miami Concert

Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G is recovering after falling down stairs onstage during her concert at the FTX Arena in Miami last night, the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reports. When one of her backup dancers came to help her, she got right back up and continued the performance.

“All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” Karol G said (in Spanish) later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect.” Watch some clips from the concert below.

https://twitter.com/elcuaracom/status/1464458343838367750