Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Sing Adele’s “Easy On Me”

News November 28, 2021 7:08 PM By James Rettig

Kanye West held another Sunday Service livestream today, which was dedicated to Virgil Abloh, West’s longtime creative director who died today at age 41 after a battle with cancer. During the livestream, West’s Sunday Service choir reworked Adele’s 30 lead single “Easy On Me” with some more religious-minded lyrics: “Go easy on me, father/ I am still your child/ And I need the chance to/ Feel your love around,” went the new chorus.

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh,” the screen read at one point during the stream. “The creative director of Donda.”

Watch below.

