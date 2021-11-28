Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Sing Adele’s “Easy On Me”
Kanye West held another Sunday Service livestream today, which was dedicated to Virgil Abloh, West’s longtime creative director who died today at age 41 after a battle with cancer. During the livestream, West’s Sunday Service choir reworked Adele’s 30 lead single “Easy On Me” with some more religious-minded lyrics: “Go easy on me, father/ I am still your child/ And I need the chance to/ Feel your love around,” went the new chorus.
“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh,” the screen read at one point during the stream. “The creative director of Donda.”
Watch below.