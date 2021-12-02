JennyLee – “Tickles” & “Heart Tax”

Jenny Lee Lindberg plays bass and sings in Warpaint, and she also sometimes releases her own music under the name JennyLee. In October, JennyLee unveiled her first new music since her 2015 album Right On!. Her next stuff wouldn’t be an album. Instead, she’d release a series of limited-edition 7″ singles, using her own abstract paintings as cover art. JennyLee kicked off that enterprise with “Newtopia,” and today, she’s shared another two songs.

The new two-song single “Tickles” b/w “Heart Tax” is out now, and both of the tracks are cool and different. For “Tickles,” JennyLee worked with the Danish dance producer Trentemøller. The track is built on a sparse, dubby bassline, and it struts and sidles. The dance-music touches are all subtle but effective, and JennyLee’s spacey delivery gives the song a serious sense of atmosphere.

“Heart Tax” is just as minimal, but it’s more of a sincere, singer-songwritery track. JennyLee sings with the same quiet stillness, but she also brings real-talk gravity: “It’s hard on both of use/ Getting tougher not to feel your love.” Listen to both tracks below.

JennyLee’s final Singles Club single, “Stop Speaking” b/w “In Awe Of,” is out later this month. “Stop Speaking” will feature Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan.