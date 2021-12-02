Kim Gordon – “Grass Jeans”

New Music December 2, 2021 12:20 PM By James Rettig

A couple years ago, Kim Gordon released her impressive debut solo album, No Home Record, and since then she’s taken those songs on the road and linked up with Aaron Dilloway for a new Body/Head record. Today, she’s releasing a new single called “Grass Jeans,” with all of this month’s proceeds going to Fund Texas Choice.

“I often get asked “Can music change things for people in a political landscape?” Hell yes it can,” she wrote in a statement. “But it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything. So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

“Grass Jeans” is out now.

