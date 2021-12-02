Hulu Pulls Astroworld Documentary After Social Media Backlash

Hulu has pulled a documentary that was on their streaming service called Astroworld: Concert From Hell, a 50-minute television news special that was produced by ABC’s Houston affiliate KTRK. The special originally aired on November 20, just two weeks after the tragic event that left 10 dead and hundreds injured. But after Hulu put it on their service on Wednesday (December 1), they faced a social media backlash that criticized the documentary for being made at all.

In a statement to Variety, a Hulu spokesperson said: “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

One of the most popular tweets about the documentary said: “Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

Despite no longer being available on Hulu, Astroworld: Concert From Hell can still be viewed through the local ABC affiliate.