When this week started, there was only one album in Arca’s Kick series. Now there are five. Today, Arca has released kick iiiii, the fifth and final volume of her ambitious project. KiCk i arrived last year, with the promise of more to come. Stating this past Tuesday, Arca made good on that promise and rolled out an album a day all week. So now you can listen to KICK ii, KicK iii (our current Album Of The Week), kick iiii, and now kick iiiii. This one’s an appropriately meditative conclusion to the project, and it features a track with the legendary Ryuichi Sakamoto on “Sanctuary.” Check it out below.

kick iiiii (and the rest of the Kicks) are out now via XL Recordings.