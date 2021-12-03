Worst Party Ever – “Beautiful Out”

In November we gave thanks for “Prism On A Window,” the lead single from Florida-bred, Seattle-based emo upstarts Worst Party Ever’s debut album. Today a second Dartland single has arrived, and it’s just as mournful, dynamic, and catchy as the last. “Beautiful Out” gets in and out in just over two minutes, building to a final line from singer Andrew Schueneman that sums up depression in devastatingly simple terms: “I don’t want to go outside/ But it’s beautiful out.” Listen below.

Dartland is out 12/17 on No Sleep.