Tom Holland Cast As Fred Astaire In New Film

The musician-biopic genre will never die, and the newest movie star to step up to the plate will apparently be Tom Holland, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. While promoting the new spider-adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland confirmed reports that he’ll play the role of Hollywood icon Fred Astaire in a forthcoming film. (This might fall more into the Hollywood-biopic genre than the musician-biopic one, but Fred Astaire sang and tap-danced, so that makes him a musician, too.)

Amy Pascal, producer of the Spider-Man movies, recently told GQ that she wants Holland to play Astaire. While talking to reporters yesterday, Holland confirmed that he’s taking that role: “I am playing Fred Astaire. The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me. I know that Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath, and we had a lovely FaceTime.”

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he'll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

Holland has plenty of history in dance. At the beginning of his career, Holland played the lead in the West End stage adaptation of the movie Billy Elliott. A few years ago, Holland also went mega-viral by miming both Gene Kelly and Rihanna on Lip-Sync Battle.

As Variety points out, Jamie Bell, the guy who played Billy Elliott in the movie, is also about to play Fred Astaire; he’s in a new Amazon Studios film opposite Margaret Qualley as Ginger Rogers. I wonder how all these new Astaire biopics are going to deal with the blackface thing.