University Of Florida Awards Honorary Ph.D. To Its Former Groundskeeper Tom Petty
Tom Petty was awarded with an honorary Ph.D. from the University Of Florida, as the Associated Press reports.
Petty, who passed away in 2017, once worked as a groundskeeper on the UF campus in Gainesville when he was younger and still trying to make it in the music industry, though he was never enrolled. The school’s board of trustees unanimously voted to give Petty a posthumous doctoral degree in music at a meeting on Friday.