Fresh – “Morgan & Joanne”

Earlier this year, Fresh put out a new EP, The Summer I Got Good At Guitar, and they’re gearing up for another release next year. The UK band — which counts ME REX‘s Myles McCabe as a member — has just shared a new single, the rousing “Morgan & Joanne,” inspired by a viral blind date story from 2019.

Here’s the band’s powerhouse vocalist Kathryn Woods on the track:

I wrote Morgan & Joanne because I was so struck by the charm of Morgan and Joanne and how they turned what had the potential to be a really typical first date into an adventure. The song is about the magic of meeting someone who you really fancy for the first time and kind of escaping into a different realm with them. I think popular media and historical narratives tend to make queer relationships tragic instead of focusing on all the joy and possibilities that they hold, so I wanted to put a song out there that’s sweet and funny and empowering to counter that a little bit.

Check it out below.

“Morgan & Joanne” is out now via Get Better Records/Specialist Subject Records.