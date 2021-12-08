SXSW 2022 Announces 323 More Acts Including Circuit Des Yeux, Flasher, Ada Lea, Moor Mother, Jodi, & Johnny Jewel

In 2022, SXSW will return to Austin in-person for the first time in two years. A couple months back, they revealed the first round of performers, which included the likes of Geese, Horsegirl, Maxo Kream, and Enumclaw. Today, they’re announcing another wave of artists. Names this time include Circuit Des Yeux, Flasher (!), Ada Lea, Moor Mother, Jodi, Johnny Jewel, Shamir, Jess Williamson, Just Mustard, and more. The music portion of this year’s festival will take place from March 14 through 20.

Here’s the full list of the 323 additions to the lineup:

4s4ki (Tokyo JAPAN)

A-Wall (Dallas, TX)

a/lpaca (Mantua ITALY)

Ada Lea (Montreal CANADA)

Affet Robot (Istanbul TURKEY)

Alex The Astronaut (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Allegra (New York NY)

Altameda (Toronto CANADA)

Amber Van Day (London UK-ENGLAND)

Andrea Magee (Austin TX)

Angélica Garcia (El Monte CA)

Anna B Savage (London UK-ENGLAND)

Anna Fox Rochinski (New York NY)

Annie Blackman (Brooklyn NY)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

ÄTNA (Dresden GERMANY)

Ayoni (Los Angeles CA)

Baba Ali (London UK-ENGLAND)

BABii (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Bad Bad Hats (Minneapolis MN)

bad tuner (Brooklyn NY)

Bad Waitress (Toronto CANADA)

Baiuca (Galicia SPAIN)

Balto (Los Angeles CA)

BBY Kodie (Houston TX)

bbymutha (Chattanooga TN)

Beachtape (London UK-ENGLAND)

Beat Root Revival (Austin TX)

BELAKO (Mungia SPAIN)

Bess Atwell (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

BESTIAL MOUTHS (Los Angeles CA)

Black Lips (Atlanta GA)

Blondes (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

BORAJ (Pucón CHILE)

Boy Scouts (Oakland CA)

Boyish (New York NY)

Bradley Zero (London UK-ENGLAND)

Broadside Hacks (London UK-ENGLAND)

Brother. (Salt Lake City UT)

Brown Penny (London UK-ENGLAND)

Buenos Diaz (Austin TX)

Cadence Weapon (Toronto CANADA)

Capsula (Bilbao SPAIN)

CARYS (Toronto CANADA)

Cedric Noel (Montreal CANADA)

Charlie Hickey (Pasadena CA)

Chateau Chateau (Tucson AZ)

Chela (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

CHERISE (London UK-ENGLAND)

CHERYM (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

Children Collide (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Christina Wheeler (Berlin GERMANY)

Circuit Des Yeux (Chicago IL)

Cítrico (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Ciudadanos (Santiago CHILE)

Clarissa Connelly (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Clementine & Valentine (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)

Club Intl (New York NY)

CMAT (Dublin IRELAND)

Coach Party (East Cowes UK-ENGLAND)

Colectiva (London UK-ENGLAND)

COMMANDO (San Francisco CA)

COSBY (Munich GERMANY)

Cruz Cafuné (Tenerife SPAIN)

dal:um (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Daniel Casimir (London UK-ENGLAND)

Danielle Durack (Phoenix, AZ)

Danny B. Harvey & Annie Maire Lewis (Austin TX)

daysormay (Vancouver CANADA)

Dead Horses (Milwaukee WI)

Deap Vally (Los Angeles CA)

Dende (Houston TX)

Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (Sevilla SPAIN)

Desire (Los Angeles CA)

Discovery Zone (New York NY)

DJ SHANI (Austin TX)

Donzii (Miami FL)

Dreamgirl (Kansas City MO)

Duquette Johnston (Birmingham AL)

Easy Wanderlings (Pune INDIA)

Eddie 9V (Atlanta GA)

El Shirota (Chiluca MEXICO)

Eli Fola (Arverne NY)

Eliza Hull (Castlemaine AUSTRALIA)

ELLEVATOR (Hamilton CANADA)

Enamorados (Barcelona SPAIN)

Enrique Campos (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Eric Tessmer (Austin TX)

exociety (Rav / Kill Bill: The Rapper / Airospace / Scuare) (Austin TX)

Farah (Dallas TX)

Fears (Dublin IRELAND)

Ferdinand the Bull (Pittsburgh PA)

Ferris & Sylvester (London UK-ENGLAND)

Fieh (Toten NORWAY)

Film School (Los Angeles CA)

Flasher (Washington DC)

flipturn (Fernandina Beach FL)

Flower Face (Windsor CANADA)

Foxx Bodies (Los Angeles CA)

FRANKIIE (Vancouver CANADA)

Free (Grand Prairie TX)

FUR (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Gallus (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Gamma Vibes (Bucheon SOUTH KOREA)

George O’Hanlon (Dorking UK-ENGLAND)

George Riley (London UK-ENGLAND)

Georgia Cécile (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Glüme (Los Angeles CA)

Godcaster (New York NY)

Good Dog Nigel (Richmond VA)

Good Looks (Austin TX)

Grandmas House (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Gus Englehorn (Montreal CANADA)

Hamzaa (London UK-ENGLAND)

Hanita Bhambri (Delhi INDIA)

Haviah Mighty (Toronto CANADA)

Hayfitz (Brooklyn NY)

Heavy Salad (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Her Skin (Modena ITALY)

Hera (Reykjavík, ICELAND)

Hēran Soun (Oakland CA)

Hope (Berlin GERMANY)

Hot Garbage (Toronto CANADA)

Hotel Lux (London UK-ENGLAND)

Igor Grohotsky (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Ilira (Berlin GERMANY)

Indigo Sparke (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Isla De Caras (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Ivypaint (Orlando FL)

jackie (Toronto CANADA)

Jake Etheridge (Nashville TN)

Jake Lloyd (Austin TX)

James Holt (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Jamie Webster (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Jan Verstraeten (Oostende BELGIUM)

Jas Kayser (London UK-ENGLAND)

jazz re:freshed DJs (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jelani Blackman (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jenny Owen Youngs (Kittery ME)

Jerry Paper (Los Angeles CA)

Jess Williamson (Los Angeles CA)

jéTexas (Austin TX)

JM Stevens (Austin TX)

Jodi (Chicago IL)

Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre (Memphis TN)

Joesef (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

John The Martyr (Brooklyn NY)

Johnny Jewel (DJ Set) (Los Angeles CA)

Jon Muq (Austin TX)

Josh Fudge (Oklahoma City OK)

Juni Ata (Cuyamaca CA)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kainalu (Madison WI)

Kareem Ali (Phoenix AZ)

Katerine Duska (Athens GREECE)

KAVYA (Delhi INDIA)

KAZKA (Kyiv UKRAINE)

King Hannah (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Kiwi Jr. (Toronto CANADA)

KOKO (Pesaro ITALY)

KT Tunstall (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Kwesi Arthur (Accra GHANA)

Kydd Jones (Austin TX)

Kylie Price (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

La Sra. Tomasa (Barcelona SPAIN)

Laurence-Anne (Montreal CANADA)

Lavender Thug (El Paso TX)

Le Pain (Los Angeles CA)

Leif Vollebekk (Montreal CANADA)

Leon III (Houston TX)

Leon of Athens (Athens GREECE)

Ley Line (Austin TX)

LEYA (New York NY)

Lie Ning (Berlin GERMANY)

Lil Texxan (Plano TX)

Lisa Morales (Austin TX)

Little Quirks (Central Coast AUSTRALIA)

Liz Lawrence (Stratford Upon Avon UK-ENGLAND)

Lofi Legs (San Francisco CA)

Los Bitchos (London UK-ENGLAND)

Low Girl (Hemel Hempstead UK-ENGLAND)

Low Hummer (Hull UK-ENGLAND)

Lowertown (Atlanta GA)

Luther & Lamar of North Mississippi Allstars (Hernando MS)

Macy Rodman (New York NY)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

Malin Pettersen (Oslo NORWAY)

MAN ON MAN (New York NY)

MANE (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

Marina Herlop (Barcelona SPAIN)

Marion Raw (Mexico City MEXICO)

Marta Knight (Barcelona SPAIN)

Mauskovic Dance Band (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

MELTS (Dublin IRELAND)

Meltt (Vancouver CANADA)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

MENGERS (La Magdalena Contreras MEXICO)

Mini Trees (Los Angeles VA)

Mint Field (Ciudad De México MEXICO)

Mise en Scene (Gimli CANADA)

MLE (Berlin GERMANY)

MØAA (Venice ITALY)

moistbreezy (New York NY)

Molly Payton (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Moor Mother (Philadelphia PA)

MOTHERMARY (New York NY)

Mulay (Berlin GERMANY)

My Expansive Awareness (Zaragoza SPAIN)

Natalie McCool (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Necking (Vancouver CANADA)

Nemegata (Austin TX)

Ness Heads (Chicago IL)

New Candys (Venice ITALY)

Nicolás Molina (Aguas Dulces URUGUAY)

Night Palace (Athens GA)

NOCONA (Los Angeles CA)

Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band (Austin TX)

Nova Twins (London UK-ENGLAND)

Núria Graham (Vic SPAIN)

Orion (Providence RI)

Pacific Jam At My Apartment (Saltillo MEXICO)

Page 9 (Dallas TX)

Parliamo (Perth UK-SCOTLAND)

Pearla (New York NY)

Phebe Starr (Dorrigo AUSTRALIA)

Pip Blom (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Pleasure Venom (Austin TX)

Poppy Jean Crawford (Los Angeles CA)

Population II (Montreal CANADA)

Psymon Spine (Brooklyn NY)

Qarabagh Ensemble (Baku AZERBAIJAN)

Qlowski (Bologna ITALY)

Rachika Nayar (Brooklyn NY)

Raffaella (New York NY)

Rakky Ripper (Madrid SPAIN)

Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)

Red Rum Club (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Reserva Fantasma (San José COSTA RICA)

Revii612 (St. Paul MN)

Rianne Downey (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Rikas (Stuttgart GERMANY)

Robin Kester (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

Robynn Shayne (Austin TX)

Rock Eupora (Nashville TN)

Russian Baths (Brooklyn NY)

Ruth Lyon (Newcastle Upon Tyne UK-ENGLAND)

Sarah Mary Chadwick (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

School of X (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

SELF ESTEEM (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sgt. Papers (Hermosillo MEXICO)

Shamir (Philadelphia PA)

Shovel Dance Collective (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shutups (Oakland CA)

Sinead O’Brien (Limerick IRELAND)

Skiifall (Montreal CANADA)

Smoothboi Ezra (Greystones IRELAND)

Snapped Ankles (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sofía Campos (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Sofia Talvik (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Sophia Kennedy (Hamburg GERMANY)

Sophia Shen (Zhangzhou CHINA)

Status/Non-Status (Toronto CANADA)

Steam Down (London UK-ENGLAND)

Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Stuck (Chicago IL)

Sue Foley (Austin TX)

Suenatron (San Jose CA)

Sunflower Bean (New York NY)

SUSTO (Charleston SC)

SUU (Barcelona SPAIN)

Sweeping Promises (Austin TX)

Sweet Spirit (Austin TX)

Talk Show (London UK-ENGLAND)

TC Superstar (Austin TX)

Teagan Johnston (Whitehorse CANADA)

the 4onthefloor (Minneapolis MN)

The Blind Suns (Angers FRANCE)

The Bots (Los Angeles CA)

The Dream Syndicate (New York NY)

The Garrys (Saskatoon CANADA)

The HawtThorns (Nashville TN)

The Institutes (Coventry UK-ENGLAND)

The Lathums (Wigan UK-ENGLAND)

The Lottery Winners (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

The Lounge Society (Hebden Bridge UK-ENGLAND)

The Pine Hill Haints (Florence AL)

The Prescriptions (Nashville TN)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

The Shivas (Portland OR)

The Texas Gentlemen (Dallas TX)

The Thing With Feathers (Nashville TN)

The Waymores (Atlanta GA)

The Wood Burning Savages (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

Thee Unemployed (Austin TX)

THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST (Brooklyn NY)

Tisakorean (Houston TX)

Tom West (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

Tomás del Real (Santiago CHILE)

Toya Delazy (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tres Leches (Seattle WA)

Tufan Derince (Diyarbakir TURKEY)

Tuyo (Curitiba BRAZIL)

VALERAS (Reading UK-ENGLAND)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

Vaya Futuro (Tijuana, MEXICO)

Velvet Starlings (Los Angeles CA)

Vera Di Lecce (Lecce ITALY)

Vision Video (Athens GA)

Volk (Nashvillle TN)

W. H. Lung (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Warren Hood (Austin TX)

We Were Promised Jetpacks (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Weakened Friends (Portland ME)

Western Youth (Austin TX)

Whitney K (Montreal CANADA)

Whitney Rose (Austin TX)

Wiley From Atlanta (Atlanta GA)

Wired Sessions (Santiago CHILE)

Xcelencia (Caguas PUERTO RICO)

Yoo Doo Right (Montreal CANADA)

zannie (New York NY)

Zoon (Toronto CANADA)

Registration information can be found here.