Boyz II Men Movie-Musical In The Works

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News December 7, 2021 4:54 PM By James Rettig

Boyz II Men Movie-Musical In The Works

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News December 7, 2021 4:54 PM By James Rettig

A Boyz II Men movie-musical is in the works. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a film called Brotherly is in development at Amazon Studios, which will use the popular R&B songs of Boyz II Men to tell the story of a group of men that “return to West Philadelphia for a high school reunion 20 years after having gone their separate ways — eventually finding hope, redemption and a new understanding of the enduring power of friendship.”

Malcolm D. Lee is in talk to direct the film. Lee’s last film was Space Jam: A New Legacy. The script for the movie will be written by Marcus Gardley, who recently wrote the script for a Marvin Gaye biopic, also in development at Amazon, and the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: EMF’s “Unbelievable”

    2 days ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    25 Great EPs From 2021

    13 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest