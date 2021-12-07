Boyz II Men Movie-Musical In The Works

A Boyz II Men movie-musical is in the works. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a film called Brotherly is in development at Amazon Studios, which will use the popular R&B songs of Boyz II Men to tell the story of a group of men that “return to West Philadelphia for a high school reunion 20 years after having gone their separate ways — eventually finding hope, redemption and a new understanding of the enduring power of friendship.”

Malcolm D. Lee is in talk to direct the film. Lee’s last film was Space Jam: A New Legacy. The script for the movie will be written by Marcus Gardley, who recently wrote the script for a Marvin Gaye biopic, also in development at Amazon, and the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical.