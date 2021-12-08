Waking Windows 2022 Lineup Has Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr., Dry Cleaning, & More

Waking Windows is a small festival that takes place each spring in Winooski, Vermont. After sitting out 2020 and 2021, it’s returning next May for its tenth installment. And, as usual, the fest has a pretty cool lineup so far.

Today, Waking Windows made their initial lineup announcement. (More artists will be added in 2022.) So far it has Japanese Breakfast and Dinosaur Jr. as headliners. Kikagaku Moyo, Vagabon, Dry Cleaning, Ric Wilson, Alex Cameron, Yasmin Williams, and the Ophelias are some of the bands that round out the rest of the lineup. Check out the whole thing below.

Japanese Breakfast

Dinosaur Jr.

Kikagaku Moyo

Vagabon

Dry Cleaning

The Nude Party

Ric Wilson

Alex Cameron

Yasmin Williams

Habibi

Rough Francis

The Ophelias

Moon King

Stuyedeyed

The Cush

Paper Castles

Disco Phantom

Mal Maiz

Dari Bay

Father Figuer

Guy Ferrari

Ivamae

Kafari

Lily Seabird

Omega Jade

Roost.World

Swale

The Burning Sun

The Wet Ones!

Wren Kitz

Waking Windows takes place 5/13-5/15 next year. You can get tickets here.