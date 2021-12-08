Waking Windows 2022 Lineup Has Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr., Dry Cleaning, & More
Waking Windows is a small festival that takes place each spring in Winooski, Vermont. After sitting out 2020 and 2021, it’s returning next May for its tenth installment. And, as usual, the fest has a pretty cool lineup so far.
Today, Waking Windows made their initial lineup announcement. (More artists will be added in 2022.) So far it has Japanese Breakfast and Dinosaur Jr. as headliners. Kikagaku Moyo, Vagabon, Dry Cleaning, Ric Wilson, Alex Cameron, Yasmin Williams, and the Ophelias are some of the bands that round out the rest of the lineup. Check out the whole thing below.
Japanese Breakfast
Dinosaur Jr.
Kikagaku Moyo
Vagabon
Dry Cleaning
The Nude Party
Ric Wilson
Alex Cameron
Yasmin Williams
Habibi
Rough Francis
The Ophelias
Moon King
Stuyedeyed
The Cush
Paper Castles
Disco Phantom
Mal Maiz
Dari Bay
Father Figuer
Guy Ferrari
Ivamae
Kafari
Lily Seabird
Omega Jade
Roost.World
Swale
The Burning Sun
The Wet Ones!
Wren Kitz
Waking Windows takes place 5/13-5/15 next year. You can get tickets here.