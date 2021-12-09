Watch Norah Jones Play A Christmas Concert Atop The Empire State Building

To celebrate the holiday season, Norah Jones recently hit the Empire State Building’s famed Observatory deck for a livestreamed performance. During the set, she performed a handful of tunes from her new holiday album, I Dream Of Christas, which came out in October.

The set featured five songs, such as a cover of Laura Nyro’s “Christmas In My Soul,” “Run Run Rudolph,” and “Blue Christmas.” Check it out below.

More performances are coming to the Empire State Building, too. A couple of days ago, iHeartMedia and the Empire State Building announced that Ed Sheeran, who recently released a holiday song with Elton John, would be doing a five-song set and interview from atop the tower on December 20.

Norah Jones’ I Dream Of Christmas is out now via Blue Note Records.