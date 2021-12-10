The Monkees’ Sole Surviving Member Micky Dolenz Shares Statement On Mike Nesmith’s Death

The Monkees’ Sole Surviving Member Micky Dolenz Shares Statement On Mike Nesmith’s Death

Michael Nesmith of the Monkees died today at age 78, just weeks after completing a farewell tour with Monkees bandmate Micky Dolenz. Now Dolenz, who has become the sole surviving member of the band, has shared a statement on the loss of his friend.

Here’s Dolenz’s statement:

I’m heartbroken.
I’ve lost a dear friend and partner.
I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick.
I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick.
Rest in peace, Nez.
All my love,
Micky

As recently as three years ago Dolenz, Nesmith, and Peter Tork contributed to a new Monkees Christmas album with posthumous appearances by the late Davy Jones. Following Tork’s death in early 2019 and Nesmith’s passing today, Dolenz is the only Monkee left.

