Ezra Koenig, Killer Mike, Rosalía, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tecca, and Coi Leray will guest on the first season HBO’s new nature series CHILLIN ISLAND. Based on the online radio show of the same name from New York rappers Alec “Despot” Reinstein and Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub and former Das Racist hypeman Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu, the series will feature the three hosts hanging out in the wilderness with various musicians “in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence.”

“There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for CHILLIN ISLAND,” says Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. “It’s a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It’s quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound.”

“Tuning into an episode of Alec, Dap and Lakutis’ Internet radio show was like hanging out with rappers and Howard Stern if he was on K,” adds Elara Pictures, whose Josh Safdie and Sebastian Bear-McClard are producing the series alongside Spotify. “It was so easy and yet so deep. When Alec approached us to create a TV show with the vibe of their radio show, it only made sense to put them and their guests in the middle of nowhere and ask Steven Wright to be the voice of God.”

Steven Wright narrates the show and Ratatat’s E.Vax is providing original music for the soundtrack. The six-episode unscripted series will premiere next Friday, December 17, at 10:30-11PM ET/PT on HBO. Watch a trailer below.