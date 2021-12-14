Watch Bruce Springsteen Play “Pink Cadillac” & “Teach Your Children Well” With Steve Earle At John Henry’s Friends Benefit

News December 14, 2021 8:31 AM By Tom Breihan

Every year, the veteran country-rocker Steve Earle headlines his annual John Henry’s Friends benefit, raising money for children diagnosed with autism. Last night, Earle’s John Henry’s Friends show went down at Town Hall in New York. Earle once again headlined, and he brought some friends along. Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile, the Mastersons, and Matt Savage all played the show. So did one Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen easily could’ve spent last night headlining a venue 10 times the size of Town Hall, so it’s cool that he still did support-act duties for Steve Earle. At last night’s show, Springsteen played an all-killer, no-filler four-song set. He played “Darkness On The Edge Of Town” and “The Promised Land.” He did “Glory Days” with Willie Nile. And then Steve Earle joined Springsteen to perform “Pink Cadillac,” the 1984 B-side that still became a hit. A member of Earle’s band played the “Pink Cadillac” guitar solo on a fiddle. Watch that performance below.

Later on, Springsteen joined the rest of the lineup onstage for a cover of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Teach Your Children Well.” Here’s that performance.

