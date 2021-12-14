DNA Research Identifies 40-Year-Old Remains As O’Jays Member Frankie Little Jr.

The remains of a body found in Twinsburg, OH almost 40 years ago have been identified as Frank “Frankie” Little Jr., who was a songwriter and guitarist for the R&B group the O’Jays during the 1960s. He has writing credits on several O’Jays tracks, including “Do The Jerk” and “Oh, How You Hurt Me,” and had worked on songs with O’Jays original member Eddie Levert.

As The Akron Beacon Journal reports, the Twinsburg Police Department announced today that Little’s identity was discovered because of DNA testing. Using the same genealogical methods that helped identify the Golden State Killer a few years ago, police were able to identify the remains as Little, who was last known to live in Cleveland. While not much is known about his disappearance, there are no traces of him after the mid-1970s.

The remains were found back in 1982 in the woods behind a machine shop. At the time, a forensic anthropologist determined that they belonged to a Black man who was between 20 and 35 years old, and that they had been there for between two and four years. The medical examiner plans to rule Little’s death as a homicide, at which point detectives will be assigned to try and figure out who killed him and how. Little had a daughter, who died in 2012, and a son, who is believed to still live in the Cleveland area.

Previous failed attempts to identify the remains included creating a clay model of his skull and using more rudimentary DNA testing.