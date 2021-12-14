The Black List is Hollywood’s annual survey of the best unproduced screenplays selected by studio and production company executives. Oscar-winning movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, Spotlight, and The King’s Speech were all featured on the Black List before they were produced. And today, as Vulture reports, the 2021 list has been unveiled.

There are a bunch of biopics on the list this year — Kanye West, Shania Twain, William Hung, Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, pharma bro villain Martin Shkreli. There’s a sci-fi movie about an experimental musician trying to save the planet. Bizarrely, there’s also a script called The Masked Singer, which is about Mickey Rourke losing his mind after being forced to compete on The Masked Singer.

Find the music-related movies and their loglines below and check out the full list of scripts here.