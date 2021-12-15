Watch Alana Haim Lecture Jimmy Fallon On The Importance Of Never Breaking Character

Alana Haim is a movie star now. Paul Thomas Anderson, the great American auteur, cast all three members of HAIM in his new film Licorice Pizza, and he wrote the lead part for Alana Haim, the youngest of the sisters in the band. Alana had never done any acting outside of music videos and Documentary Now, and now she’s getting Oscar buzz. As a result, Alana is now doing things like going on The Tonight Show to talk about acting.

HAIM have played a ton of late-night shows over the years, but as far as I know, none of the sisters had ever sat down for an interview with any of the hosts before last night. Alana acknowledged that she was nervous about making the transition to the couch: “You know, I never really talk about things. I usually just sing.” She mentioned that she doesn’t read Licorice Pizza reviews and that she usually just lets her mom read them and report back. And in a surreal moment, she told Jimmy Fallon all about how important it is for actors to not break character.

In her interview with Fallon, Alana Haim told an on-set story about the moment when she had to drive around a ’70s moving van, with Bradley Cooper as a passenger. Paul Thomas Anderson had told her all about how she couldn’t break character while the camera was running, and she stuck with it, even as the truck may or may not have caught on fire. So Alana might’ve put Bradley Cooper at risk of bursting into flame, but she didn’t break character. The unspoken subtext there is that Jimmy Fallon — a guy who has been in multiple major motion pictures and who was on Saturday Night Live for many years — broke character all the time. It was his defining trait! He and Horatio Sanz barely ever got through a scene without cracking up! I don’t know if Alana Haim knows this about her host, but I know it, and I savor it.

A few years ago, there was a joke on the show Difficult People: “Isn’t it funny how Jimmy Fallon slowly turned The Tonight Show into a children’s birthday party?” Today happens to be Alana Haim’s 30th birthday, and Fallon made that joke literal by dancing the Hora with her after announcing the big occasion. But if you can get through that, then you can see that whole thing about the not-breaking rule, and you can also see a Licorice Pizza clip with all three Haim sisters, as well as their parents.

Licorice Pizza is in theaters now.