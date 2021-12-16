Watch Danny Brown Cover Korn’s “Freak On A Leash”

News December 16, 2021 8:14 AM By Tom Breihan

Last night in Chicago, Danny Brown and Rico Nasty went head-to-head in a Red Bull SoundClash, a complicated sort of battle full of rules and sections. As part of the battle, both Rico and Danny had to cover other people’s songs. Rico Nasty did a version of Chief Keef’s “Faneto,” a song that’s shown a near-alchemical ability to get people fired up. In his response, Danny Brown did some weird shit. He covered Korn.

With a live band behind him, Danny Brown sang Korn’s “Freak On A Leash,” the MTV-conquering 1999 nu-metal anthem. This would be an insane thing to do even if Danny Brown could sing. He cannot. Brown delivered rendition of “Freak On A Leash” in full nasal-yammer mode, as if he was going out of his way to make it as unpleasant as possible. Somehow, this made it cooler.

There is something beautifully absurd about watching Danny Brown sing “Freak On A Leash” to a club full of excited, surprised people. At the end of the song, someone else comes out to do the boombox-scatting bit. (That’s not Jonathan Davis, is it? Is it?) It’s quite a thing to witness it. Watch fan-shot footage of the Danny Brown cover and the original Korn video below.

