Watch Danny Brown Cover Korn’s “Freak On A Leash”

With a live band behind him, Danny Brown sang Korn’s “Freak On A Leash,” the MTV-conquering 1999 nu-metal anthem. This would be an insane thing to do even if Danny Brown could sing. He cannot. Brown delivered rendition of “Freak On A Leash” in full nasal-yammer mode, as if he was going out of his way to make it as unpleasant as possible. Somehow, this made it cooler.

There is something beautifully absurd about watching Danny Brown sing “Freak On A Leash” to a club full of excited, surprised people. At the end of the song, someone else comes out to do the boombox-scatting bit. (That’s not Jonathan Davis, is it? Is it?) It’s quite a thing to witness it. Watch fan-shot footage of the Danny Brown cover and the original Korn video below.