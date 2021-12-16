Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of the moment that The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring opened in the United States. That movie is pretty old, then, but it’s nowhere near as old as the comedy genre of dorky white people rapping. Sadly, that genre endures, and the LOTR cast has decided to mark that big anniversary by rapping with Stephen Colbert.

On last night’s episode of his Late Show, Stephen Colbert said that Lord Of The Rings deserves credit as the greatest movie trilogy in history, and then he made his case via joke-rap. In a very Fallon-esque sketch last night, Colbert and his bandleader Jon Batiste, both wearing Spirit Halloween-level rapper costumes, rapped about the greatness of Lord Of The Rings. Various LOTR cast members also showed up to rap: Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom. Andy Serkis, Viggo Mortensen, and Hugo Weaving also make brief appearances, but I’m pretty sure they didn’t rap. Actual rappers Killer Mike and Method Man (who has maybe been doing this kind of thing too much lately) also show up to proclaim the greatness of the Lord Of The Rings films.

The resulting begging-for-virality rap video is admittedly better than anything that Jimmy Fallon would’ve done. Certain parts are funny, like the repeated gratuitous shots at Anna Kendrick or the best Method Man line: “Effects? Impeccable. Costumes? Unassailable. I’m only on this song because Ian McKellen was unavailable.” But do we still need to be doing stuff like this? Observe it for yourself below.

Fortunately, Cate Blanchett did not take part in this, which means we don’t need to reconsider this list just yet.