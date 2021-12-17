Benny The Butcher – “Mr. Pyrex Man”

New Music December 17, 2021 3:00 PM By Peter Helman

Benny The Butcher – “Mr. Pyrex Man”

New Music December 17, 2021 3:00 PM By Peter Helman

Benny The Butcher already made a song declaring himself the “Pyrex Picasso.” And now you can call him “Mr. Pyrex Man,” too. The new track comes from Long Live DJ Shay, an upcoming compilation from Benny’s Black Soprano Family imprint named in tribute to the late Griselda producer DJ Shay. The comp will also feature appearances from Rick Hyde, Heem, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, and Armani Caesar, and more. Listen to “Mr. Pyrex Man” below.

Long Live DJ Shay is out in the first quarter of 2022 via BSF/MNRK Music Group.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”

    13 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    3 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest