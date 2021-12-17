Benny The Butcher – “Mr. Pyrex Man”
Benny The Butcher already made a song declaring himself the “Pyrex Picasso.” And now you can call him “Mr. Pyrex Man,” too. The new track comes from Long Live DJ Shay, an upcoming compilation from Benny’s Black Soprano Family imprint named in tribute to the late Griselda producer DJ Shay. The comp will also feature appearances from Rick Hyde, Heem, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, and Armani Caesar, and more. Listen to “Mr. Pyrex Man” below.
Long Live DJ Shay is out in the first quarter of 2022 via BSF/MNRK Music Group.