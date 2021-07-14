Benny The Butcher – “Pyrex Picasso” (Feat. Rick Hyde & Conway The Machine)

New Music July 14, 2021 10:01 AM By Tom Breihan

Benny The Butcher – “Pyrex Picasso” (Feat. Rick Hyde & Conway The Machine)

New Music July 14, 2021 10:01 AM By Tom Breihan

The whole situation with Buffalo’s Griselda Records crew always seems to be up in the air. The three main figures — Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher — are all related. (Gunn and Conway are brothers, and Benny’s their cousin.) But every month, one of them always seems to be talking about how they’re about to leave Griselda behind. So it’s cool whenever they show up on songs together. It feels like harmony. That’s what happens on “Pyrex Picasso,” the new single that Benny released today.

On “Pyrex Picasso,” Benny and Conway both rap mythological crime-life self-aggrandizement, while Rick Hyde, a member of Benny’s Black Soprano Family crew, chips in with a hook. The beat isn’t the ugly, artsy boom-bap that the Griselda guys always do so well. Instead, it’s sweeping and dramatic, with pianos and Spanish-guitar doodles. They still sound great talking shit on it. Benny: “The traps I had had the bureaus and the agents workin’/ They tried to get inside my brain like a neurosurgeon.”

Both Benny and Conway have been busy lately. Benny and Harry Fraud released the collaborative EP The Plugs I Met 2 in March, while Conway released his album La Maquina in April. Also, Westside Gunn says that he’ll release two projects of his own this year. Stay tuned, and check out “Pyrex Picasso” below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    11 hours ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jodi Blue Heron

    1 day ago

    Vince Staples Folds Inward

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest