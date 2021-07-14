Benny The Butcher – “Pyrex Picasso” (Feat. Rick Hyde & Conway The Machine)

The whole situation with Buffalo’s Griselda Records crew always seems to be up in the air. The three main figures — Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher — are all related. (Gunn and Conway are brothers, and Benny’s their cousin.) But every month, one of them always seems to be talking about how they’re about to leave Griselda behind. So it’s cool whenever they show up on songs together. It feels like harmony. That’s what happens on “Pyrex Picasso,” the new single that Benny released today.

On “Pyrex Picasso,” Benny and Conway both rap mythological crime-life self-aggrandizement, while Rick Hyde, a member of Benny’s Black Soprano Family crew, chips in with a hook. The beat isn’t the ugly, artsy boom-bap that the Griselda guys always do so well. Instead, it’s sweeping and dramatic, with pianos and Spanish-guitar doodles. They still sound great talking shit on it. Benny: “The traps I had had the bureaus and the agents workin’/ They tried to get inside my brain like a neurosurgeon.”

Both Benny and Conway have been busy lately. Benny and Harry Fraud released the collaborative EP The Plugs I Met 2 in March, while Conway released his album La Maquina in April. Also, Westside Gunn says that he’ll release two projects of his own this year. Stay tuned, and check out “Pyrex Picasso” below.