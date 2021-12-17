Sleaford Mods – “Don’t Go” (Yaz Cover)

New Music December 17, 2021 1:12 PM By Peter Helman

Since the release of Sleaford Mods’ new album Spare Ribs at the beginning of the year, frontman Jason Williamson has kept himself busy guesting on the Bug tracks and HBO true crime shows. Now, Sleaford Mods are announcing a 2022 North American tour and sharing a cover of Yaz/Yazoo’s 1982 classic “Don’t Go.” Listen and check out the upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
04/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
04/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
04/30 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/03 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/05 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
05/11 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/12 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
05/13 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/14 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
05/18 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
05/20 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/21 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

