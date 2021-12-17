Chief Keef’s New Album 4NEM Is Really Good

New Music December 17, 2021 11:57 AM By Tom Breihan

Chief Keef’s New Album 4NEM Is Really Good

New Music December 17, 2021 11:57 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s a rough day for Chicago rappers. According to a new report, Kanye West’s whole trainwreck of a presidential campaign was secretly run by Republican operatives. Meanwhile, Lil Durk just came out with a new Morgan Wallen collaboration. Miraculously enough, the only Chicago rap star who’d in the news today for non-problematic reasons is Chief Keef, the onetime enfant terrible who spread drill music to the rest of the world and who can no longer go back to Chicago. Maybe that’s been good for him. Everyone else is out here fucking up, but Sosa just made a new album of bangers.

Up until now, Chief Keef has been spending 2021 releasing one-off YouTube tracks and no-showing the concerts he’d been booked to play. (Keef did perform at two Rolling Loud festivals this year, but he was also booked for the $UICIDEBOY$’ Grey Day tour, and he didn’t show up for a single one of those dates.) Keef has been making a collaborative album with Mike Will Made-It, but we have no idea when or even if that’s coming out. Today, though, Keef has released the new full-length 4NEM, his first official album since 2017’s Dedication. It’s hard.

4NEM is not a marquee release, and its only guest-rappers are frequent collaborators Tadoe and Ballout. (There’s a song called “Picking Big Sean Up,” but Big Sean isn’t on it. Instead, that title is based on a punchline: “Got a chopstick same size as Kevin Hart, but I ain’t picking Big Sean up.”) On first listen, though, 4NEM sounds great. It’s full of guttural, instinctive slow-churn stompers — strange new mutations of the kind of drill music that Chief Keef made famous in the first place. You can stream it below.

4NEM is out now on Glo Gang/RBC Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”

    13 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    3 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest