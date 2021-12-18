Watch Metallica Play “Fixxxer” Live For The First Time At 40th Anniversary Show

Watch Metallica Play “Fixxxer” Live For The First Time At 40th Anniversary Show

Metallica played the first of two fan club-only concerts celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band at San Francisco’s Chase Center last night. “We are grateful that you have been along with us for 40 years, and we are so happy that you’re here still after all this time,” James Hetfield told the audience during the show.

Metallica pulled out a bunch of deep cuts and rarities for the occasion — including Reload‘s “Fixxxer,” which the band had actually never played live in concert before. “After 40 years, there’s still firsts,” as Hetfield said. Watch video of their performance below.

