The Month In Jazz – December 2021

Tate was an incredible writer on a sentence-by-sentence level. He rebuilt the art of criticism in his own image, and his thoughts on the artists he covered left your head spinning. From Giddins, I learned how to listen to jazz, and what to listen for; from Tate, I learned how to draw non-historical connections between seemingly unrelated songs, albums, and artists, and how far you could stretch the English language to make it do what you wanted to do. This was something I knew already, from Hunter S. Thompson and William Burroughs and to a degree, I guess, Lester Bangs, but Tate’s writing had more vitality and heart than any of theirs. And more important than that, his work taught me about Black genius from the inside. He talked about the artists he covered in a way that no one else did, never condescending to them or treating them with a reverence they hadn’t earned. He gave their work enough thought that he convinced you, the reader/listener, that they were worth your serious attention. Tate’s writing opened a portal into a new world, and provided a road map.

Amazingly, he had that effect on his peers, too. In an NPR tribute, Giddins wrote about how Tate inspired him to re-hear Wayne Shorter. “I had responded emotionally to a few of his pieces, like ‘Infant Eyes,’ the teeming ‘The All Seeing Eye,’ and the heartbreaking version of ‘Dindi,’ but found most of his work brainy and cool, even the unforgettable melodies like ‘Footprints’ and ‘Orbits’; I admired him more than I loved him,” he wrote. “Tate’s writing changed my assessment, brought me closer to the heart of his music, so that I listened deeper and with far greater returns.”

Somehow, my small, very white town’s library got a copy of Tate’s 1992 anthology Flyboy In The Buttermilk, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it took the top of my head off. Pieces on King Sunny Ade and Cecil Taylor and Miles Davis were revelations. The Davis piece, a lengthy two-part essay that originally ran in DownBeat in 1985, was particularly amazing because at that point, in the era of You’re Under Arrest, nobody was giving Bitches Brew serious consideration, never mind On The Corner or Agharta. But there was Tate saying things like “by 1975 Miles, through his decades-old practice of paying cats to practice on the bandstand, had created the world’s first fully-improvisational acid-funk band — by which I mean one capable of extemporaneously orchestrating motifs from Santana, Funkadelic, Sly [Stone], Stockhausen, Africa, India, and the Ohio Players (check how their 1974 hit ‘Fire’ gets revamped on Agharta‘s first side).”

Tate’s way of drawing connections you didn’t catch yourself made you want to go listen to more music, in order to come back and hear more clearly the second time. Reading one of his pieces was like hanging out with that older friend who’d go to the record store with you and approve or amend your selections: “Yeah, you need that; you should hear this one, too; have you heard this yet? Nah, skip that; the album before that one’s better.”

One perfect example of that is how this four-sentence half-paragraph from Flyboy cracked Cecil Taylor’s music open for me. Tate wrote, “The basic building blocks to many a Cecil Taylor solo performance or improvisation (improvised composition) are two types of motifs I’ll label Figure A and Figure B. Figure A consists of randomly hammered discords which come off like beginner’s luck. Or maybe at best like 1930s monster movie music. Figure B is a variable-speed tone spiral usually shadowed by melodic variants. This figure I believe Cecil finds kind of romantic; I know I do.” Tate expands on that monster movie analogy throughout the rest of that paragraph, and elucidates more aspects of Taylor’s playing. But those four sentences are more than enough; try listening to any solo Cecil now without hearing it through Tate’s ears.

As a journalist/interviewer, his mental processes were just as fascinating. Flyboy included a profile of Ornette Coleman that was all about his clothes and the importance of visual presentation; its 2016 sequel Flyboy 2: The Greg Tate Reader contained an interview with Wayne Shorter that found the famously gnomic saxophonist revealing more about his childhood and his non-musical life than I’ve ever read in any other piece on him. Those types of features taught me that when you’re interviewing an artist, you shouldn’t worry about what you think might make for a good story later — you should just ask them what you want to know, and take the conversational ride wherever it goes.

<a href="https://burntsugarthearkestrachamber.bandcamp.com/album/if-you-can-t-dazzle-them-with-your-brilliance-then-baffle-them-with-your-blisluth-2-disc-digital-release">If You Can’t Dazzle Them With Your Brilliance, Then Baffle Them With Your Blisluth (2-Disc Digital Release) by Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber</a>

At the turn of the century, Tate — who had co-founded the Black Rock Coalition and led a few bands in the past — launched his best-known musical project, Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber. I was obsessed with their music, which combined jazz, funk, soul, rock, hip-hop and more in a swirl of conducted improvisation, from the first time I heard it. I saw them live at the Vision Festival twice, first in 2005 (their performance was recorded for the live double CD If You Can’t Dazzle Them With Your Brilliance, Then Baffle Them With Your Blisluth; an excerpt is above) and again in 2012. I included them in the final chapter of my 2005 book Running The Voodoo Down: The Electric Music Of Miles Davis, as descendants of his work, and interviewed Tate about their methodology and aesthetic. Astonishingly, he agreed to blurb the book, too. Having someone whose writing had meant so much to me, and opened up so many mental doors, lay a figurative hand on my shoulder and say that I was on the right track in my own work felt incredible. Two years later, I edited the anthology Marooned: The Next Generation Of Desert Island Discs, a sequel to the 1979 book Stranded, in which notable rock critics picked the one album they’d take to a desert island. Tate contributed a piece on Bitches Brew that was short but brilliantly incisive and autobiographical. His presence once more felt to me like a stamp of legitimacy.

A few years after that, I gave a talk at the annual EMP Pop Conference about Miles Davis’ 1980s albums, and Tate was in the audience, listening. We spoke, too briefly, in the hallway afterward. The last time I saw him in person was in 2017, when Harriet Tubman and saxophonist James Brandon Lewis’ trio (with Anthony Pirog on guest guitar) played at the Cell Theatre. Again, we only talked for a few minutes, but Tate always seemed like someone who’d be around forever; I’d see him somewhere down the road. People say “never meet your heroes,” but I wish I’d spent more time with Greg Tate. There’ll never be another like him.

Jazz suffered another major loss this month, as pianist Barry Harris died at 91. Born in Detroit, he began recording at 21, and moved to New York a decade later. Since the late 1960s, he had lived in a house owned by the Baroness Pannonica de Koenigswarter; Thelonious Monk also lived there during his final years, and he and Harris became friends.

Harris devoted his entire life and career to bebop. He had no interest in electric instruments, nor in free jazz or any other developments past the early 1960s. His style had a lyricism, harmonic complexity, and melodic sophistication that was almost magical, and never devolved into dinner music. He played on some amazing albums, including Lee Morgan’s The Sidewinder and Dexter Gordon’s Gettin’ Around, and highlights of his own catalog include Live In Tokyo, At The Jazz Workshop, and Barry Harris Plays Tadd Dameron. Like Charles McPherson, whom I interviewed in May’s column, he saw bebop as the music’s ultimate form and spent decades exploring it and, more importantly, passing on what he learned to others. Though he was never a formal educator, he held master classes and workshops for decades, and generations of jazz musicians came to his home or to wherever he was to study with him. In a world where every young player seems to have a master’s degree, the direct apprenticeship model of older musicians communicating the knowledge to the next generation on the bandstand and in the studio is largely lost, and with the passing of Barry Harris, something very real is gone.

