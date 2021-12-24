Hear Patrick Stickles & Ryley Walker Reflect On 2021 In The New Callin Me Maybe

News December 24, 2021 4:48 PM By Ryan Leas

This week, Stereogum’s weekly Callin show Callin Me Maybe returned for a special Festivus episode. We got former roommates Patrick Stickles and Ryley Walker together to talk about the year. The old buddies hadn’t seen as much of each other this year, so there was some catching up to do — particularly about Walker’s masterplan to spearhead the CD revival. We talked about their favorite music and movies of the year (which, in Stickles’ case, was mostly movies from two or three years ago), NFTs, emo revivals, and exiting two hell years with a bit of gratitude and — just maybe? — optimism for the next one. It was a free-roaming conversation, perhaps a fittingly ambling holiday catch-up. If you missed it yesterday, you can check it out here.

