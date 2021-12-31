We Discuss The State Of Pop In The Latest Episode Of Callin Me Maybe
This week, Stereogum’s weekly Callin show Callin Me Maybe circled back for a special pop-themed episode. As you might have heard, I’ll be taking over The Week In Pop column in 2022, and in this Callin episode, I joined longtime pop columnist Chris DeVille to talk about where we think the genre will take us in 2022 and beyond. During the chat, in which we also field questions from a couple of Stereogum readers, we talk about Gen Z’s pop takeover; Halsey and the return of the guitar; the 20-year nostalgia cycle; the continuing influence of K-pop, Latin pop, and Afrobeats; the Weeknd’s ongoing collaboration binge; the ever-evolving TikTok effect; and more. If you missed it, you can check it out here.