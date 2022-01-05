The Flaming Lips & Their Teen Superfan Nell Played Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand” On Colbert

Last fall saw the release of Where The Viaduct Looms, a collaborative album by the Flaming Lips and a teenage Lips superfan named Nell Smith. Smith, a teenager from Fernie, British Columbia, struck up a friendship with the band after becoming a regular at Lips shows with her parents in the late 2010s. This somehow led to her recording an entire album remotely with Wayne Coyne and friends during the pandemic — specifically, an album of Nick Cave covers. Coyne suggested the material because Smith was unfamiliar with Cave’s work and he was curious to hear how a young novice would interpret the material.

Nell and the Lips made their way to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night to promote the project. On the show, they performed “Red Right Hand,” the Cave song now widely known as the theme music from Peaky Blinders. They certainly succeeded in remaking the track in their own image. Watch their performance below.