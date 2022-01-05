If You’re Still Not On The Yola Hype Train, Her Fallon Performance Just Might Win You Over

News January 5, 2022 9:55 AM By Chris DeVille

News January 5, 2022 9:55 AM By Chris DeVille

Yola released her phenomenal sophomore album Stand For Myself last summer, and she told us the story behind every song. Although the Nashville-based Briton and Dan Auerbach associate played something like country soul on her debut album Walk Through Fire, she branched out into all kinds of retro pop and R&B sounds on her latest. That’s beautifully exemplified by “Dancing Away In Tears,” the disco-leaning gem she performed on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. Watch below.

The Story Behind Every Song On Yola’s New Album Stand For Myself
