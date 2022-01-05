If You’re Still Not On The Yola Hype Train, Her Fallon Performance Just Might Win You Over
Yola released her phenomenal sophomore album Stand For Myself last summer, and she told us the story behind every song. Although the Nashville-based Briton and Dan Auerbach associate played something like country soul on her debut album Walk Through Fire, she branched out into all kinds of retro pop and R&B sounds on her latest. That’s beautifully exemplified by “Dancing Away In Tears,” the disco-leaning gem she performed on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. Watch below.