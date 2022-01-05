Forecastle 2022 Lineup Headlined By Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, & Jack Harlow

News January 5, 2022 1:03 PM By James Rettig

The Louisville, Kentucky-based festival Forecastle has announced its 2022 lineup. Like many fests, it’ll be the first time the event has taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic. Headliners include Jack Harlow on Friday night, Tame Impala on Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator on Sunday. Also on the roster are Porter Robinson, Phoebe Bridgers, Rüfüs Du Sol, Clairo, 6lack, Black Pumas, Earl Sweatshirt, 100 gecs, Princess Nokia, JPEGMAFIA, Indigo De Souza, and more.

Forecastle 2022 will take place from May 27 to 29 at Waterfront Park in Louisville. Signups for pre-sale tickets are available now.

