The 78-year-old cult soul legend Swamp Dogg has been making records since 1954. In recent years, Swamp Dogg has collaborated with admirers like Justin Vernon and the late John Prine, and he’s just announced a new album that’s coming out next month. It’s got the great title I Need A Job… So I Can Buy More Autotune, and it’s coming out on the DIY-friendly indie label Don Giovanni Records.

The new LP’s first single is called “Soul To Blessed Soul,” and it’s sort of traditional and sort of not. Swamp Dogg’s music has always been rooted in classic soul and blues, but he’s reliably taken those sounds into strange and personal directions. On “Soul To Blessed Soul,” Swamp Dogg cuts loose over an old-school R&B groove, and the song features the veteran blues guitarist Guitar Shorty. But Swamp Dogg sings it through Auto-Tune, lending a hyper-modern sheen to very old sound. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Need A Job”

02 “Cheating In The Daylight”

03 “Soul To Blessed Soul”

04 “She Got That Fire”

05 “I Need Your Body”

06 “Darlin’ Darlin’ Darlin'”

07 “Full-Time Woman”

08 “Cheating All Over Again”

09 “Show Me”

I Need A Job… So I Can Buy More Autotune is out 2/25 on Don Giovanni.