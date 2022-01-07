The Weeknd has released a new album, Dawn FM, the follow-up to 2020’s blockbuster After Hours. He formally announced it earlier this week, though Abel Tesfaye has been talking it up for a few months now, and it was preceded by the single “Take My Breath.”

Dawn FM has 16 tracks and boasts contributions from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Max Martin, Swedish House Mafia, and Jim Carrey. “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark way too long,” Carrey narrated in a teaser trailer for the album. “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

The album debuts alongside a “live stream experience” airing exclusively on Amazon Music and Twitch beginning on January 7 at midnight EST:

Check out Dawn FM below.

In a tweet today, the Weeknd addressed the album’s lack of physical copies. “this doesn’t matter to me,” he wrote. “what matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times.”

Dawn FM is out now via XO/Republic.