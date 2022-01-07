Stream The Weeknd’s New Album Dawn FM

New Music January 7, 2022 12:01 AM By James Rettig

Stream The Weeknd’s New Album Dawn FM

New Music January 7, 2022 12:01 AM By James Rettig

The Weeknd has released a new album, Dawn FM, the follow-up to 2020’s blockbuster After Hours. He formally announced it earlier this week, though Abel Tesfaye has been talking it up for a few months now, and it was preceded by the single “Take My Breath.”

Dawn FM has 16 tracks and boasts contributions from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Max Martin, Swedish House Mafia, and Jim Carrey. “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark way too long,” Carrey narrated in a teaser trailer for the album. “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

The album debuts alongside a “live stream experience” airing exclusively on Amazon Music and Twitch beginning on January 7 at midnight EST:

Check out Dawn FM below.

In a tweet today, the Weeknd addressed the album’s lack of physical copies. “this doesn’t matter to me,” he wrote. “what matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times.”

Dawn FM is out now via XO/Republic.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    4 days ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    2 days ago

    The Smile – “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

    2 days ago

    The 2022 State Of Pop Address

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest