FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape CAPRISONGS, Out Next Week

FKA Twigs has announced a new mixtape called CAPRISONGS, which will be out next week on January 14. It’s her first full-length project since 2019’s excellent MAGDALENE, and she previewed it last month with the Weeknd-featuring single “Tears In The Club.” CAPRISONGS was executive produced by Twigs and El Guincho; featured guests include Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Jorja Smith and Unknown T, and Dystopia. There are production credits from Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Marius de Vries, Jasper Harris, Teo Halm, Arca, FRED, Sega Bodega, Warren Ellis, and more. Here’s Twigs’ statement on the mixtape:

CAPRISONGS… it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when you’re thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness. And my world: London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York City and Jamaica. It’s my stubborn Caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create. My Sagi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social and my Pisces/Venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again. But this time with music and with myself

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ride The Dragon”

02 “Honda” (Feat. Pa Salieu)

03 “Meta Angel”

04 “Tears In The Club” (Feat. The Weeknd)

05 “Oh My Love”

06 “Pamplemousse”

07 “Caprisongs Interlude”

08 “Lightbeamers”

09 “Papi Bones” (Feat. Shygirl)

10 “Which Way” (Feat. Dystopia)

11 “Jealousy” (Feat. Rema)

12 “Careless” (Feat. Daniel Caesar)

13 “Minds Of Men”

14 “Minds Of Men (Outro)”

15 “Darjeeling” (Feat. Jorja Smith & Unknown T)

16 “Christi Interlude”

17 “Thank You Song”

CAPRISONGS is out 1/14.