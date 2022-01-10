Marissa Nadler – “Seabird” (The Alessi Brothers Cover)

New Music January 10, 2022 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Marissa Nadler – “Seabird” (The Alessi Brothers Cover)

New Music January 10, 2022 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the great doom-folk artist Marissa Nadler released her album The Path Of The Clouds. Today, she’s announced plans to follow that album with a new companion-piece EP called The Wrath Of The Clouds, which is coming out next month. The EP features three new songs that were recorded during the Path Of The Clouds sessions. It’s also got two covers, and Nadler has shared one of those cover this morning.

In a press release, Nadler says that assembling the three new songs from the EP “like uncovering lost gems that I had forgotten about.” Along with those songs, Nadler has included covers of Sammi Smith’s “Saunders Ferry Lane” and a version of “Seabird,” a 1977 single from soft rockers the Alessi Brothers.

Over the years, “Seabird” has been covered by Metronomy and appeared on the soundtrack of Taika Waititi’s Hunt For The Wilderpeople. Nadler’s cover faithfully recreates the folk-rock chug of the original, but it’s also got its own sort of sparkle. Nadler says, “Once I heard ‘Seabird’ for the first time, I just couldn’t get it out of my head. I love that song so much and I had to cover it. It was a different kind of singing for me and really fun to do.” Below, listen to Nadler’s version of “Seabird” and the Alessi Brothers’ original, and check out the tracklist for The Wrath Of The Clouds.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Guns On The Sundeck”
02 “All The Eclipses”
03 “Some Secret Existence”
04 “Ferry Lane” (Sammi Smith Cover)
05 “Seabird” (The Alessi Brothers Cover)

The Wrath Of The Clouds is out 2/4 on Sacred Bones.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    12 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest