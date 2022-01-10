BottleRock 2022 Lineup Headlined By Metallica, Pink, & Twenty One Pilots
The Napa Valley-based festival BottleRock has announced its 2022 lineup. Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs all on the first line of the poster; the rest of the roster includes the Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet, the hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore, Chvrches, Bleachers, Spoon, Banks, Alessia Cara, and some more.
This year’s BottleRock takes place from May 27 to 29 in Napa, CA. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (1/11) at 10AM PT. More details here.