Boy Harsher – “Machina” (Feat. Ms. BOAN – Mariana Saldaña)

Jordan Hemingway

New Music January 12, 2022 5:12 PM By Peter Helman

Boy Harsher – “Machina” (Feat. Ms. BOAN – Mariana Saldaña)

Jordan Hemingway

New Music January 12, 2022 5:12 PM By Peter Helman

The Runner, a short horror film written and directed by Boy Harsher, is coming out this weekend. And next Friday, the synth-pop duo are releasing an accompanying soundtrack album. We’ve already heard “Tower” and “Give Me A Reason.” And now they’re sharing one final single, “Machina,” which features guest vocalist Mariana Saldaña of BOAN singing in Spanish and English about a soulless machine.

In a statement, producer Augustus Muller says the track was inspired by the HI-NRG and Italo he heard at the Mexico City club Patrick Miller: “I was reminiscing about Friday nights at Patrick Miller. I was trying to create an artifact from a club in a far off place and an unknown time.” Listen and watch the band’s self-directed video set in the world of The Runner below.

The Runner (Original Soundtrack) is out 1/21 via Nude Club/City Slang. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    19 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    Wilco Respond To Fans’ Calls For Sky Blue Sky Fest Refunds

    18 hours ago

    Destroyer – “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest