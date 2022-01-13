Next month, dance-rock crew Metronomy will release a new album, Small World. They shared lead single “It’s Good To Be Back” in October, and today we’re getting the sweetly optimistic “Things Will Be Fine,” which also has a music video.

As leader Joe Mount explains, the video for “Things Will Be Fine,” which finds the band messing around with old technology like iMacs and MySpace, is meant to evoke memories of the band’s younger selves. It’s a “pseudo role-play therapy session in which we all re-visit our teenage selves. Everyone ended up more scarred than they did before making it… apart from Michael and his f*#king guinea pigs.” (Spoiler: keyboardist Michael Lovett indeed spends part of the video cuddling a guinea pig.)

Watch “Things Will Be Fine” below.

Small World is out 2/18 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.