Metronomy – “Things Will Be Fine”

Alex Lambert

News January 12, 2022 8:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Metronomy – “Things Will Be Fine”

Alex Lambert

News January 12, 2022 8:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Next month, dance-rock crew Metronomy will release a new album, Small World. They shared lead single “It’s Good To Be Back” in October, and today we’re getting the sweetly optimistic “Things Will Be Fine,” which also has a music video.

As leader Joe Mount explains, the video for “Things Will Be Fine,” which finds the band messing around with old technology like iMacs and MySpace, is meant to evoke memories of the band’s younger selves. It’s a “pseudo role-play therapy session in which we all re-visit our teenage selves. Everyone ended up more scarred than they did before making it… apart from Michael and his f*#king guinea pigs.” (Spoiler: keyboardist Michael Lovett indeed spends part of the video cuddling a guinea pig.)

Watch “Things Will Be Fine” below.

Small World is out 2/18 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    19 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    Wilco Respond To Fans’ Calls For Sky Blue Sky Fest Refunds

    18 hours ago

    Destroyer – “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest