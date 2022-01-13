Tom Breihan’s Talking Hardcore & Coachella On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

Callin Me Maybe, our weekly interactive talk show on the Callin app, returns today at 4:30PM ET. We’ll be welcoming our colleague Tom Breihan to the show to discuss the best new hardcore and the freshly revealed Coachella lineup.

Tom is the mastermind behind The Number Ones (which has spun off a forthcoming book) and the author of the weekly rap column Status Ain’t Hood (a spiritual continuation of the legendary blog he penned for the Village Voice in another online lifetime). But a couple years ago, having fallen back in love with hardcore punk, he decided he wasn’t busy enough and needed to start a third regular column on the site, Let The Roundup Begin.

On today’s episode, Tom will run down some of his favorite new hardcore ahead of his January column, discuss the state of the genre’s live scene under Omicron, react to Stereogum’s new Drug Church interview (are we about to see dozens of horrendous Turnstile copycats?), and more. On a completely different note, we’ll examine the new Coachella poster to see if the names and font sizes can tell us anything about the (sad?) state of music festivals in 2022. There will be no shortage of topics to discuss, so download Callin and tune in here at 4:30PM ET.