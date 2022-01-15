6 Hospitalized After Shooting At Oregon Concert

News January 15, 2022 11:17 AM By Peter Helman

Six people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, following a shooting at a Lil Bean and Zay Bang show in Eugene Oregon last night, ABC News reports.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired outside WOW Hall at 9:29PM on Friday and are currently searching for a single suspect, believed to be a male in a hoodie who was last seen running westbound away from the scene.

“You may have heard that there was a shooting outside the WOW Hall tonight at the ‘Lil Bean + Zay Bang’* concert,” WOW Hall’s Board Chair Jaci Guerena and Interim Executive Director Deb Maher said in a statement on the venue’s website. “There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate.”

“We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid,” Guerena and Maher added. “We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for. This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating. If we receive additional information, we will try to make it available.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 541-682-5111.

