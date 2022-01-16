Fred Parris, the frontman for the doo-wop group the Five Satins, has died at 85. Parris wrote and sang the band’s most enduring hit, “In The Still Of The Night.” According to a Facebook post, Parris passed away after a brief illness.

Parris grew up in New Haven, CT, and wrote the lyrics for “In The Still Of The Night” while he was on guard duty at a US Army base near Philadelphia. While on leave back in his hometown, he recorded it in February 1956 in the basement of a church. The song returned to the Billboard Hot 100 three separate times (in 1956, 1960, and 1961) and it would go on to be featured in movies like Dirty Dancing and The Irishman. It was also covered by Boyz II Men, the Beach Boys, and Debbie Gibson.

Parris continued to perform throughout the years, fronting groups like Fred Parris And The Restless Hearts and Black Satin, and was a regular on the oldies circuit.