St. Vincent, Honey Dijon, & TOKiMONSTA Made Exclusive David Bowie Remixes For Peloton

News January 16, 2022 7:10 PM By James Rettig

St. Vincent, Honey Dijon, and TOKiMONSTA made exclusive David Bowie remixes for Peloton, the popular exercise equipment line. Their three remixes are being released as a celebration of Bowie’s entire catalog being available through Peloton to work out to starting on January 19.

St. Vincent picked Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) “It’s No Game (No. 1),” and had this to say about it: “’I chose ‘It’s No Game (Pt. 1),’ because it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3. I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and center. ‘Three steps to heavaaaaaaaaaaaahn…'”

