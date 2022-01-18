For the last several months, Fly Anakin has been hinting he was building up to a new project with singles including “Sean Price” and “Ghost.” Today he’s back with the official news. Fly Anakin’s official full-length debut is called Frank, and it’s out in March.

Along with the news, Fly Anakin has shared another new song called “No Dough.” It’s a brief track, clocking in at under two minutes, but it also boasts an exciting collab, with him rapping over a Madlib production. “No Dough” also comes with a video direced by Skyler Vander Molen.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Song (Come Back)”

02 “Dontbeafraid” (Feat. Henny L.O.)

03 “Sean Price”

04 “Underdog Theme”

05 “Kenneth Cole Collections (Skit)”

06 “WaxPoetic”

07 “Black Be The Source” (Feat. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt)

08 “Ghost” (Feat. Nickelus F.)

09 “Class Clown (Interlude)”

10 “Bread (Skit)”

11 “No Dough”

12 “Grammy Snubnose”

13 “Bad Business (Killswitch)”

14 “Poisonous Primates”

15 “Fly Away (Skit)”

16 “Telepathic” (Feat. Big Kahuna OG)

17 “Bag Man”

Frank is out 3/11 via Lex.