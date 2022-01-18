A Place To Bury Strangers – “I’m Hurt”

A Place To Bury Strangers are releasing a new album, See Through You, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Let’s See Each Other” and “Hold On Tight,” and today they’re sharing one more called “I’m Hurt,” which comes with a music video directed by Chad Crawford Kinkle.

“‘I’m Hurt’ is the sound of friendship dying. At the time of writing this song, I was going out of my mind dwelling on conflict in my head and beating myself down while trying to rebuild my faith in humanity which is reflected in the actual structure of the song,” the band’s Oliver Ackermann said. “The drums build with this frustration and a desire to scream with no voice. Listen closely to the vocal phrasing of ‘I’m Hurt’ in the chorus and you can hear the self-doubt and failure I was experiencing at the time.”

Check it out below.

See Through You is out 2/4 (digital) and 3/11 (vinyl) via Dedstrange.