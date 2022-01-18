A Place To Bury Strangers – “I’m Hurt”

New Music January 18, 2022 1:19 PM By James Rettig

A Place To Bury Strangers – “I’m Hurt”

New Music January 18, 2022 1:19 PM By James Rettig

A Place To Bury Strangers are releasing a new album, See Through You, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Let’s See Each Other” and “Hold On Tight,” and today they’re sharing one more called “I’m Hurt,” which comes with a music video directed by Chad Crawford Kinkle.

“‘I’m Hurt’ is the sound of friendship dying. At the time of writing this song, I was going out of my mind dwelling on conflict in my head and beating myself down while trying to rebuild my faith in humanity which is reflected in the actual structure of the song,” the band’s Oliver Ackermann said. “The drums build with this frustration and a desire to scream with no voice. Listen closely to the vocal phrasing of ‘I’m Hurt’ in the chorus and you can hear the self-doubt and failure I was experiencing at the time.”

Check it out below.

See Through You is out 2/4 (digital) and 3/11 (vinyl) via Dedstrange.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    10 hours ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    11 hours ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest