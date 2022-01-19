North Carolina indie rock OGs Superchunk are releasing a new album called Wild Loneliness next month. We’ve already heard lead single “Endless Summer,” and now we’re hearing “This Night,” which features strings by Owen Pallett and backup vocals from Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell. The band’s Mac McCaughan explains:

Like much of Wild Loneliness, this song was written in the mode of “let’s look around and be thankful for what we have rather than focusing on what Republicans have taken from an entire generation”; it’s nostalgic but in a way that tries to capture what’s still relevant and positive about long relationships. So, backwards- and forwards-looking about music, love, day-to-day life. The song itself reminded me of some of my favorite pop bands like Camera Obscura, and through the magic of technology (and maybe the only good thing about the internet?), we are lucky to have Tracyanne Campbell lending her inimitable voice to the song.

Listen below.

Wild Loneliness is out 2/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.