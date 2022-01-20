Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy & Nels Cline Featured In Animated Web Series Starby

News January 20, 2022 10:58 AM By James Rettig

Starby is an animated web series created by Minneapolis artist Matt Latterell, made in conjunction with the guitar pedal company Chase Bliss, which is part of the reason why Starby has been able to recruit quite a few notable music names for the episodes that have been rolling out over the last month. Jason Isbell (and his daughter Mercy), Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Living Colour’s Vernon Reid, and more have already appeared in the series. The latest episode features Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline, portraying garbagemen who find the titular Starby (who is a balloon, and something of a long-running Chase Bliss mascot) in a dumpster. Check it out below — you can watch all the episodes so far here.

