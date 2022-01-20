Rap And Cannabis Fest The Smoker’s Club Announces Lineup Feat. Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, & More

News January 20, 2022 1:26 PM By James Rettig

News January 20, 2022 1:26 PM By James Rettig

The rap and cannabis festival The Smoker’s Club returns for the first time in a couple years this April. The Live Nation-backed event, which bills itself as a celebration of “hip hop as one of the leading forces in paving the way for cannabis culture becoming mainstream,” is headlined by Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti.

Also on the roster are Schoolboy Q (performing his 2014 album Oxymoron), Wiz Khalifa (performing 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice), 2 Chainz and Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Lupe Fiasco, Yung Lean, Berner and Curren$y, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Wale, and more.

The event takes place on April 30 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA. General tickets go on sale next Monday (1/24) at 2PM PT. More info here.

