My Bloody Valentine Call Out Spotify For “Completely Incorrect And Insulting” Lyrics

Last year, My Bloody Valentine signed with Domino, announced a reissue campaign, revealed they were working on two new albums, and added their full catalog to streaming platforms. “Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that. And that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down,” Kevin Shields told The New York Times last March. Now, it appears the band is displeased with Spotify putting “fake lyrics” up for MBV’s songs without the band’s prior knowledge.

“Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting,” a tweet from MBV’s official Twitter account reads. “We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet.”

Awkward. Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde also chimed in, tweeting: “I already informed @4ad and @Spotify that these (& all CT lyrics on the internet) are nonsense but I’ve no idea where it’s all at. If we’d wanted our lyrics put up anywhere we would’ve done it 30 odd years ago. There’s even a twitter page dedicated to ‘posting CT lyrics’ – sad.”

Read the statement below.

